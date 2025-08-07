Sohu.com Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sohu.com Limited announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on September 10, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will include the election of Class II Directors, Charles Huang, Dave Qi, and Shi Wang, and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves key decisions regarding the company’s leadership and financial oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOHU) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sohu stock, see the SOHU Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOHU is a Neutral.

Sohu’s overall stock score reflects a blend of financial challenges and technical momentum. The company’s low leverage and strong equity position are positives, but ongoing revenue declines and negative cash flows are significant concerns. Despite technical indicators suggesting positive momentum, overbought conditions could limit short-term gains. Valuation appears attractive, though the lack of dividends and financial hurdles temper enthusiasm. Mixed earnings call results underscore the need for cautious optimism.

More about Sohu

Sohu.com Limited is a Chinese company operating in the internet industry, primarily offering online media, search, and gaming services. It focuses on providing comprehensive online services and products to users in China.

Average Trading Volume: 101,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $461.8M

