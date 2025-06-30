Softlab S.p.A. Approves 2024 Financials and Confirms Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest announcement is out from Softlab S.p.A. ( (IT:SFT) ).
Softlab S.p.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where the financial statements for 2024 were approved, including a decision to carry forward an operating loss of 644 thousand euros. The meeting also confirmed Dr. Micol Campiglia as a director and approved the remuneration policy. However, the proposal to assign the task of certifying sustainability reporting compliance was not approved.
More about Softlab S.p.A.
Softlab S.p.A. is a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operating internationally in the fields of Business Advisory, ICT Consulting, and Digital Entertainment.
YTD Price Performance: 25.16%
Average Trading Volume: 17,912
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: €4.84M
