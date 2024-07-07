Sodick Unveils Integrated Report, Outlines Future Vision

Sodick (JP:6143) has released an update.

Sodick Co., Ltd. has released its Integrated Report for FY2023, highlighting the company’s performance, business strategies, and contributions to manufacturing through the development of numerical control (NC) electrical discharge machines (EDMs). Emphasizing their company motto ‘Create, Implement, and Overcome Difficulties,’ Sodick’s report also details their commitment to innovation and the creation of new products that address the challenges faced by customers in competitive manufacturing sectors. Additionally, the report references changes to the accounting period and includes forward-looking statements, advising readers of potential risks and uncertainties that may impact future performance.

