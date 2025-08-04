Sodick Completes Payment for Share Subscription Rights and Convertible Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sodick ( (JP:6143) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sodick Co., Ltd. announced the completion of payment for its first series of share subscription rights and second series of unsecured convertible bonds with share subscription rights through third-party allotment. This strategic financial move is expected to raise significant funds, enhancing the company’s capital structure and potentially strengthening its market position by enabling further investment in its core manufacturing operations.

More about Sodick

Sodick Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing machinery and equipment. The company is known for its advanced technology solutions in the field of electrical discharge machines (EDM), injection molding machines, and other precision machinery, serving a global market.

YTD Price Performance: 27.61%

Average Trading Volume: 284,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.76B

