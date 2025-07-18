Sodick Co., Ltd. Forms Strategic Alliance with Advantage Advisors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sodick ( (JP:6143) ) is now available.

Sodick Co., Ltd. has announced a business alliance with Advantage Advisors Co., Ltd. to enhance its corporate value and management strategies. This partnership will provide Sodick with advanced management assistance, strengthen its sales and management systems, and support its global expansion and M&A activities, ultimately aiming to accelerate business growth and improve corporate governance.

More about Sodick

Sodick Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry with a focus on developing, manufacturing, and selling electrical discharge machines, precision machining centers, metal 3D printers, injection molding machines, and food machinery. The company is committed to providing high value to customers and contributing to a sustainable society, addressing technological innovations and market demands for precision, automation, and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 242,167

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.24B

