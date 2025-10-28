SOCO Corporation Ltd Returns to Profitability with Strategic Growth in FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Soco Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SOC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SOCO Corporation Ltd has reported a return to profitability in FY2025, with revenue growing to $21.3 million and a net profit after tax of $0.07 million. Despite a weaker second half due to federal government spending delays, the company achieved overall growth through a strong first half and increased engagement with corporate and state government clients. The company has improved its margins, maintained a solid balance sheet, and refrained from unnecessary expenses, setting a strong foundation for future growth. Key achievements include securing a major 3-year contract with a Federal Government agency and expanding into new commercial sectors, highlighting the success of its diversification strategy.

More about Soco Corporation Ltd

SOCO Corporation Ltd operates within the technology and consulting industry, providing strategic services and solutions to government and corporate clients across Australia. The company focuses on expanding its client base and securing strategic contracts, particularly within federal and state government sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 17,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.36M

See more data about SOC stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue