SOCO Corporation Ltd Reports Profitability and Strategic Growth

Soco Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SOC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SOCO Corporation Ltd has returned to profitability and diversified its revenue base, with significant growth in non-Federal Government clients, reducing concentration risk. The company is leveraging its investment in the Microsoft ecosystem and Generative AI to position itself as a leader in digital transformation, particularly in regulated and high-trust environments. The Board is optimistic about future financial performance despite macroeconomic uncertainties and is committed to disciplined growth, risk management, and staff development to ensure sustainable growth.

SOCO Corporation Ltd is an Australian IT consultancy specializing in solving business problems through digital transformation. The company employs a 4D methodology to enhance business processes and create partnerships with clients. SOCO targets federal, local, and state governments as well as large corporations, focusing on providing exceptional employment experiences to maintain competitive advantage.

Average Trading Volume: 17,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.36M

