SOCO Corporation Ltd Appoints New Company Secretary

The latest announcement is out from Soco Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SOC) ).

SOCO Corporation Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Kylie Sheather as the new Company Secretary, effective from 29 October 2025, succeeding Mr. Tristan Garthe, who served in an interim capacity. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance SOCO’s communications with the ASX and strengthen its operational framework, potentially impacting its industry positioning positively.

More about Soco Corporation Ltd

SOCO Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOC) is a sovereign Australian IT consultancy that focuses on solving business problems through the modernization of IT systems, aiming for digitally transformational outcomes. The company employs a 4D methodology (Discover, Design, Deliver, Drive) to ensure client-centric partnerships, targeting federal, local, and state governments, as well as large corporations. SOCO emphasizes creating exceptional employment experiences to maintain a competitive advantage.

Average Trading Volume: 16,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.36M

