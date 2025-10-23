Socket Mobile Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Decline

Socket Mobile ( (SCKT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Socket Mobile presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Socket Mobile, Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, is a prominent provider of data capture and delivery solutions aimed at enhancing productivity in workforce mobilization, primarily serving sectors such as specialty retail, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Socket Mobile announced a revenue of $3.1 million, marking a 20% decline from the same quarter last year and a 23% decrease from the previous quarter. The company also reported a gross margin of 47.7% and an operating loss of $1,058,000.

The financial performance highlights include a reduction in operating expenses by 13% compared to the previous year, signaling effective cost-saving measures in response to a softer business environment. Despite the revenue decline, the company’s sales-out to end users remained steady, and management anticipates that distributors will soon need to replenish inventory due to lower channel inventory levels.

Socket Mobile continues to focus on its XtremeScan products, which have attracted interest despite a lengthy sales cycle. The company remains committed to investing in new and existing products for the industrial market to drive long-term revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Socket Mobile’s management is cautiously optimistic, focusing on expense management and cash flow monitoring to navigate current market challenges while preparing to unveil new product initiatives and strategies aimed at revenue growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue