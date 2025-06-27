Society Pass Announces Share Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 23, 2025, Society Pass Incorporated entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with an accredited investor to issue and sell 300,000 shares of its common stock at $1.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of $300,000. The transaction was a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, with the closing expected around June 27, 2025, pending customary conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOPA) stock is a Buy with a $19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Society Pass stock, see the SOPA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SOPA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOPA is a Neutral.

Society Pass faces significant financial challenges, primarily due to ongoing profitability issues and negative equity, weighing heavily on the score. Despite some technical strength and liquidity improvements, the lack of earnings and dividend yield pose valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unexplored.

Average Trading Volume: 492,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.11M

