Sobi’s Gamifant Receives FDA Approval for Treating MAS in Still’s Disease

An announcement from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB ( (SE:SOBI) ) is now available.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) announced the FDA approval of Gamifant (emapalumab-lzsg) as the first treatment for adults and children with Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) in Still’s disease. This approval, based on pivotal studies showing significant patient response, positions Gamifant as a critical therapeutic option, addressing unmet medical needs and potentially improving patient outcomes in this severe condition.

Sobi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of people with rare diseases through innovative treatments. With approximately 1,900 employees worldwide, Sobi operates across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, and reported a revenue of SEK 26 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker STO:SOBI.

Average Trading Volume: 357,997

Current Market Cap: SEK95.21B

