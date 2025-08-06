Snow Lake Resources Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Maybell Uranium Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Snow Lake Resources ( (LITM) ).

On August 6, 2025, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. announced that Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (GUE), in which Snow Lake holds a 19.9% interest, has completed a maiden JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate at the Maybell uranium project in Colorado. This development follows a successful 31-hole drill program in 2024 and positions Snow Lake to benefit from increasing demand for domestic American uranium, driven by technology companies’ energy needs and supportive nuclear policies under President Trump. The announcement underscores Snow Lake’s strategic role in assembling a significant portfolio of American uranium projects, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., operating as Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker LITM. The company focuses on critical mineral and clean energy projects globally, including the Pine Ridge Uranium project in Wyoming, USA, and the Engo Valley Uranium Project in Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of exploration stage projects in Manitoba and investments in public companies with critical minerals assets.

Average Trading Volume: 743,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.7M

