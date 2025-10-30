SNDL Inc. Appoints New Auditor Following Marcum’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SNDL ( (SNDL) ) has shared an update.

On October 16, 2025, SNDL Inc. was informed by Marcum LLP of its resignation as the company’s auditor following the acquisition of Marcum’s attestation business by CBIZ CPAs P.C. The board of directors and audit committee of SNDL approved the appointment of CBIZ as the new independent registered public accounting firm effective October 17, 2025, until the next annual general meeting.

Spark’s Take on SNDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNDL is a Neutral.

SNDL’s overall stock score reflects a company with potential but facing significant challenges. The positive earnings call and stable balance sheet are offset by poor profitability and bearish technical indicators. Strategic improvements and operational efficiency are crucial for future success.

More about SNDL

Average Trading Volume: 4,154,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $556M

