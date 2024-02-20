Snap One Holdings Unveils New 2024 Incentive Plan

Snap One Holdings (SNPO) has released an update.

Snap One Holding Corp. has introduced a new Performance-Based Restricted Stock Unit Agreement for 2024, aligning with its 2021 Equity Incentive Plan. This agreement will govern the awarding of performance-based restricted stock units, incorporating provisions for accelerated vesting in scenarios such as a change of control or qualified retirement. The full details of this agreement can be accessed through the company’s recent filing.

