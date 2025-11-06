Snap Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Snap Inc ( (SNAP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Snap Inc presented to its investors.

Snap Inc., a technology company known for its multimedia messaging app Snapchat, continues to innovate in the social media and augmented reality sectors, offering unique communication tools and experiences. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Snap Inc. reported a revenue increase of 10% year-over-year, reaching $1,507 million. The company also saw a rise in daily active users by 8% to 477 million and monthly active users by 7% to 943 million. Additionally, Snap Inc. announced a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million, aiming to offset stock dilution from employee compensation. Key financial metrics showed improvement, with a net loss reduction to $104 million from $153 million the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA increasing to $182 million from $132 million. Operating cash flow and free cash flow also saw significant growth. Snap Inc. highlighted its strategic focus on enhancing user engagement and diversifying revenue streams. Direct response advertising revenue grew by 8%, and purchase-related ad revenue increased by over 30%. The company also emphasized its investment in augmented reality, with significant user engagement in AR Lenses and the introduction of new AI-powered tools. Looking ahead, Snap Inc. remains optimistic about its long-term growth, driven by innovation and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its user base and enhancing its product offerings.

