Snack Empire Reports Revenue Growth but Faces Annual Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited ( (HK:1843) ) has issued an announcement.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a revenue increase to S$29,568 thousand from the previous year’s S$25,160 thousand. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a loss of S$483 thousand attributable to equity holders, compared to a profit of S$180 thousand in the previous year, due to increased selling, distribution, and administrative expenses. This financial performance indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth, impacting stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Snack Empire Holdings Limited

Snack Empire Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the food and beverage industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing snack products.

Average Trading Volume: 124,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$90.4M

For detailed information about 1843 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue