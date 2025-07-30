Snack Empire Proposes New Articles of Association Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited ( (HK:1843) ) has issued an update.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has announced a proposal to adopt the third amended and restated articles of association, aligning with recent regulatory changes in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. These amendments aim to comply with the expanded paperless listing regime and electronic dissemination of corporate communications, as well as changes related to treasury shares. The adoption of these new articles is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

More about Snack Empire Holdings Limited

Snack Empire Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the food and beverage industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing snack-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 159,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$104M

See more data about 1843 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue