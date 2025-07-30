Snack Empire Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Snack Empire Holdings Limited ( (HK:1843) ) has shared an update.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for September 2, 2025, in Singapore. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage director remuneration and appoint auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue additional shares, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the food and beverage industry. It focuses on providing a variety of snack products and services, with a market presence that extends to several regions.

Average Trading Volume: 159,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$104M

