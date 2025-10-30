Smurfit Westrock Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Smurfit Westrock PLC ( (SW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Smurfit Westrock PLC presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Smurfit Westrock PLC is a leading global provider of paper-based packaging solutions, operating across 40 countries with a workforce of approximately 100,000 employees. The company is recognized for its extensive reach and innovative product offerings in the packaging industry.

In the third quarter of 2025, Smurfit Westrock reported solid financial results, highlighting a net income of $245 million and net sales of $8,003 million. The company’s performance was bolstered by improvements in its North American operations and strong positions in EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted EBITDA of $1,302 million, with a margin of 16.3%, and net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $1,133 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per share. Smurfit Westrock’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and value over volume has yielded positive returns, particularly in North America, where the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 17.2%.

The company’s EMEA and APAC regions delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $419 million, maintaining resilience despite challenging market conditions. Latin American operations also showed strong performance with an adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, despite a slight margin dip due to a one-time operational issue.

Looking ahead, Smurfit Westrock remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with plans for capital expenditures in the range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion in 2026. The company aims to continue optimizing its asset base and capitalizing on high-growth areas, positioning itself for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue