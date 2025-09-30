SMS Lifesciences India Limited Announces Name Change at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. ( (IN:SMSLIFE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SMS Lifesciences India Limited, a company involved in the pharmaceutical industry, held its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, through a video conference. The meeting was attended by 54 members, including promoters and public shareholders, and was conducted in compliance with regulatory guidelines from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. During the AGM, the company announced its name change to ‘HALEOS LABS LIMITED’ and is in the process of adopting the new name as per regulatory requirements. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s branding and may impact its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Average Trading Volume: 375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.39B INR

