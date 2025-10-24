Smiths Group Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ) has issued an update.

Smiths Group plc announced the repurchase of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, executed through HSBC Bank plc, as part of a previously announced plan. The repurchased shares will be canceled, aligning with regulatory requirements, and this move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2800.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks, significantly bolster its stock score. However, the high P/E ratio suggests a relatively expensive valuation, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group is a global leader in engineering, serving major markets such as Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace. With over 170 years of history, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and employs more than 15,000 people across 50 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 994,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.97B

