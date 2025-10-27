Smith & Nephew’s REGENETEN Implant Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Rotator Cuff Repair

Smith & Nephew Snats ((SNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) is conducting a study titled ‘Evaluation Of Clinical and Health Economic Outcomes Following Rotator Cuff Repair Using the REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant: A Prospective, Multi-Center Global Registry.’ The study aims to assess the clinical and economic outcomes of using the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in rotator cuff repair, highlighting its significance in improving patient recovery and healthcare costs.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant, a medical device used in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. This device is designed to manage and protect tendon injuries, specifically targeting rotator cuff injuries without significant tendon tissue loss.

Study Design: This is an observational, prospective cohort study conducted across multiple centers. It involves collecting real-world data from patients undergoing standard medical care for rotator cuff repair using the REGENETEN implant, with outcomes tracked up to two years post-surgery.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 26, 2025, with recruitment currently ongoing. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the study’s last update was also on February 26, 2025, indicating active progress.

Market Implications: The study’s outcomes could significantly impact Smith & Nephew’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness and economic benefits of the REGENETEN implant. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the orthopedic device market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

