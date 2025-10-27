Smith & Nephew’s CORI Robotics: A Game-Changer in Knee Arthroplasty?

Smith & Nephew Snats ((SNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Smith & Nephew is conducting a study titled ‘A Prospective, Multi-center, Randomized Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of REAL INTELLIGENCE™ CORI™ in Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Procedure.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the CORI Robotics system in TKA procedures, comparing it to conventional manual methods. The significance lies in its potential to improve surgical outcomes and facilitate the registration of CORI in mainland China.

The intervention being tested is the CORI Robotics system, a computer-assisted surgical navigation and burring system designed to aid surgeons in knee surgeries, specifically unicondylar knee arthroplasty (UKA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know which intervention is being administered.

The study began on April 7, 2021, with the last update submitted on January 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the latest developments in its execution.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Smith & Nephew, potentially boosting their stock performance if the CORI system proves effective. Positive results may also influence investor sentiment favorably, especially in the competitive orthopedic device market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

