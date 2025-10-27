Smith & Nephew’s CATALYSTEM™ Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Hip Arthroplasty

Smith & Nephew Snats ((SNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Smith & Nephew is conducting a multi-centre study titled ‘A Multi-Centre Study in Patients Undergoing Total Hip Arthroplasty With the Smith+Nephew CATALYSTEM™ Primary Hip System.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and performance of the CATALYSTEM™ Primary Hip System, a device designed for patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty, to support its approval in global markets. This research is significant as it addresses conditions like osteoarthritis and degenerative joint disease.

The intervention being tested is the CATALYSTEM Cementless Primary Hip System, a device intended for patients with total hip arthroplasty. This system is designed to improve patient outcomes by providing a reliable solution for hip replacement surgeries.

The study is observational, using a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. This design allows researchers to observe the outcomes of patients who have received or are due to receive the CATALYSTEM system, focusing on its real-world application and effectiveness.

The study began on August 19, 2024, with its latest update submitted on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of its findings, which are yet to be submitted.

The ongoing study could influence Smith & Nephew’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate the CATALYSTEM system’s efficacy and safety, potentially boosting investor confidence. Competitors in the hip replacement market may also be affected as new data emerges, influencing industry dynamics.

The study is currently enrolling by invitation, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

