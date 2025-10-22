Smith & Nephew Confirms Interim Dividend Payment for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Smith & Nephew Snats ( (SNN) ) has provided an announcement.

Smith & Nephew plc, a global medical technology company, announced that an interim dividend of 15.0 US cents per ordinary share will be paid on November 7, 2025. Shareholders in the UK or those who opted for sterling dividends will receive 11.26 pence per share. This announcement, initially made on August 5, 2025, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on SNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNN is a Outperform.

Smith & Nephew Snats’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators show mixed momentum, and valuation suggests the stock may be expensive, the company’s robust cash flow and strategic initiatives support a positive outlook. Challenges in emerging markets and potential tariff impacts are notable risks.

More about Smith & Nephew Snats

Average Trading Volume: 757,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.38B

