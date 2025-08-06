SmartRent Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Revenue Drop

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SmartRent ( (SMRT) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, SmartRent reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a 21% decrease in revenue to $38.3 million, primarily due to a strategic shift away from bulk hardware sales. Despite an increased net loss of $10.9 million, the company expanded its cost reduction program to $30 million, aiming for cash flow neutrality by the end of 2025. SmartRent maintained a strong liquidity position with $105 million in cash and a $75 million undrawn credit facility, while continuing to invest in growth through new products and AI integration.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMRT) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SmartRent stock, see the SMRT Stock Forecast page.

SmartRent’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with profitability issues despite strong SaaS growth. The technical analysis indicates cautious optimism, while valuation remains a key concern due to negative earnings. Recent leadership changes are a positive sign for future strategic execution.

More about SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc. is a leading provider of smart community and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry. The company focuses on delivering a differentiated platform with a growing SaaS footprint, catering to property owners and operators.

Average Trading Volume: 2,343,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $185.5M

