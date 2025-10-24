Smartpay Holdings to be Acquired by Shift4 Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SmartPay Holdings Limited ( (DE:KX2) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Smartpay Holdings Limited has announced that the High Court has approved a scheme of arrangement under which Shift4 Holdings Limited will acquire all of Smartpay’s ordinary shares. As part of this acquisition, Smartpay has applied for its shares to be suspended from trading on the NZX and ASX, with plans to delist following the implementation of the scheme. Shareholders will receive NZ$1.20 per share in cash upon completion, expected on 4 November 2025, provided all conditions are met.

More about SmartPay Holdings Limited

Smartpay Holdings Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing payment solutions and services. The company focuses on offering electronic payment systems and related services to businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

Learn more about KX2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue