Smartpay Finalizes Acquisition by Shift4 and Delists from Stock Exchanges

SmartPay Holdings Limited ( (DE:KX2) ) has provided an announcement.

Smartpay Holdings Limited has completed its scheme of arrangement with Shift4 Holdings Limited, resulting in Shift4 acquiring all shares of Smartpay. Consequently, Smartpay shareholders received a payment of NZ$1.20 per share, and the company’s shares have been delisted from the NZX and ASX. This transition also brought changes in the company’s board of directors, with new appointments and resignations, marking a significant shift in Smartpay’s operational and strategic direction.

Smartpay Holdings Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on payment solutions. The company provides electronic payment services and systems, catering primarily to the New Zealand and Australian markets.

