Smartoptics Reports Strong Q2 Growth and Strategic Expansion Plans

Smartoptics Group AS ( (DE:3YL) ) just unveiled an update.

Smartoptics Group AS reported a 43.7% increase in revenues for Q2 2025, reaching USD 18.7 million, with an EBITDA of USD 2.6 million. The company aims to expand its market share significantly by 2030, targeting an EBIT margin of 13-16%. Recent product introductions and a strategic datacenter deployment with a U.S.-based customer underscore its competitive positioning. Smartoptics plans to enhance its core markets and explore growth through emerging markets, software automation, AI, and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Smartoptics Group AS provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices, focusing on open networking to offer flexibility and cost efficiency. Their clientele includes enterprises, governments, cloud providers, and telecom operators, leveraging partnerships with companies like Brocade, Cisco, and Dell to serve global markets.

