Smartgroup Announces Change in Substantial Holdings

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SIQ) ) has issued an announcement.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced a change in substantial holdings, indicating that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders as of November 3, 2025. This change may impact the voting securities and influence within the company, potentially affecting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SIQ) stock is a Buy with a A$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smartgroup Corporation Ltd stock, see the AU:SIQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Smartgroup Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 473,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.12B

