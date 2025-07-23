Smart Sand Announces Special Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 23, 2025, Smart Sand, Inc. announced a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 4, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to return value to its shareholders, as stated by CEO Charles Young, who emphasized their commitment to cost management and efficiency to create further value opportunities.

Smart Sand’s overall stock score is influenced primarily by mixed financial performance and valuation challenges. Positive cash flow and strategic corporate events provide potential upside, but profitability issues and valuation concerns weigh significantly on the score.

More about Smart Sand

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, providing mine to wellsite proppant and logistics solutions. It produces Northern White sand, a premium proppant for hydraulic fracturing in oil and natural gas wells, and offers a variety of products for industrial applications. The company operates sand mines and processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, with logistics solutions through in-basin transloading terminals and SmartSystems wellsite storage.

Average Trading Volume: 112,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $82.88M

