Smart Powerr Corp Regains Nasdaq Compliance in August 2025

On August 1, 2025, Smart Powerr Corp. announced that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement, having maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days from July 18 to July 31, 2025. This compliance closure marks a positive step for the company, although there is no assurance of maintaining this status in the future.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CREG is a Underperform.

Smart Powerr Corp’s score reflects its challenging financial situation, with zero revenue and ongoing losses being significant concerns. While the company has low debt, its negative cash flow and lack of earnings growth are critical risks. Technical analysis provides some positive signals, but they are insufficient to offset fundamental weaknesses. The valuation further emphasizes the need for strategic changes to improve investor confidence.

Smart Powerr Corp., based in Xi’an, China, is a pioneer in waste energy recycling and develops energy efficiency solutions for energy-intensive industries in China. The company employs a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy-saving and recovery facilities, allowing customers to recapture wasted pressure, heat, and gas to generate electricity, particularly in nonferrous metal plants.

Average Trading Volume: 406,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.42M

