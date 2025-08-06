Smart Globe Holdings Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1481) ) is now available.

Smart Globe Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the interim results for the first half of 2025 and considering the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Smart Globe Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 106,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$499.8M

