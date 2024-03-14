Smart for Life Welcomes Loren Brown to Board of Directors

The latest announcement is out from Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL).

Smart for Life, Inc. has brought on Loren Brown as a new board member and committee chair, following the departure of Roger Conley Wood. Mr. Brown, with a background in business development in the health and wellness sector, is deemed independent by Nasdaq standards. His compensation includes an annual fee, stock options, and expense reimbursement, along with an indemnification agreement to protect him legally in his company role.

See more insights into SMFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.