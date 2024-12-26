Smaregi Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Update

Smaregi, Inc. (JP:4431) has released an update.

Smaregi, Inc. reported a strong performance for the six months ending October 31, 2024, with a 30.5% increase in net sales and a 43.1% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, planning to pay out 15 yen per share by the end of the fiscal year. These results highlight Smaregi’s robust growth and strategic financial planning.

