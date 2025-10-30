Smackover Lithium Secures Final Approval for Arkansas Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Standard Lithium Ltd ( (TSE:SLI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Smackover Lithium, a joint venture between Standard Lithium and Equinor, has received unanimous approval from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission for its Integration Application for the Reynolds Brine Unit, a key step in the development of the South West Arkansas Project. This approval provides certainty on the resource underpinning the project, which plans for an initial annual capacity of 22,500 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate with first production expected in 2028. The project has already seen approvals for unitization and a lithium royalty, marking significant progress for the venture.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SLI) stock is a Buy with a C$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Lithium Ltd stock, see the TSE:SLI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SLI is a Neutral.

Standard Lithium Ltd’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including lack of revenue and reliance on external funding. Despite this, strategic partnerships and technological advancements provide a cautiously optimistic outlook. Technical indicators suggest neutral to mild downward momentum, while recent corporate events highlight potential future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SLI stock, click here.

More about Standard Lithium Ltd

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The company prioritizes projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting, aiming for commercial-scale lithium production using a scalable and integrated DLE and purification process. Its flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation in Arkansas and Texas, in partnership with Equinor.

Average Trading Volume: 421,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.28B

Find detailed analytics on SLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue