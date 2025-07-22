Sleep Number Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, Sleep Number Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call scheduled for July 30, 2025. The company will release its fiscal results for the quarter ending June 28, 2025, before the market opens on that day, and will host a conference call to discuss these results. This marks a shift in their communication strategy as they will now rely solely on press releases for announcing future earnings calls.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNBR) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sleep Number stock, see the SNBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNBR is a Neutral.

Sleep Number’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, with negative earnings and cash flow issues posing major risks. While technicals and valuation remain weak, strategic efforts in cost reduction and margin improvement provide some hope for recovery. Governance concerns further weigh on the stock’s attractiveness.

Sleep Number is a sleep wellness company focused on enhancing health and wellbeing through improved sleep quality. The company offers a smart bed ecosystem with features like adjustable comfort and personalized sleep insights, and operates a vertically integrated business model with direct-to-consumer sales through 630 stores and online.

Average Trading Volume: 617,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $155.5M

