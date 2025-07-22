Sleep Number Appoints Bob Ryder as Interim CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 18, 2025, Sleep Number Corporation appointed Bob Ryder as interim CFO, succeeding Francis Lee, effective July 21, 2025. Lee will remain as an advisor until August 15, 2025, to facilitate a smooth transition. Ryder, with over 30 years of finance leadership experience, will focus on the company’s debt structure and work towards long-term success. The leadership change is not due to any financial or operational issues, and the company is on track to exceed its cost reduction goals, positioning itself for future growth with new products and strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNBR) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sleep Number stock, see the SNBR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNBR is a Neutral.

Sleep Number’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, with negative earnings and cash flow issues posing major risks. While technicals and valuation remain weak, strategic efforts in cost reduction and margin improvement provide some hope for recovery. Governance concerns further weigh on the stock’s attractiveness.

Sleep Number is a sleep wellness company focused on improving health and wellbeing through high-quality sleep solutions. Their smart bed ecosystem offers adjustable comfort and personalized sleep insights, benefiting millions of users. The company operates a vertically integrated business model with direct-to-consumer sales through 630 stores and online.

Average Trading Volume: 617,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $155.5M

