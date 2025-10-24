Sleep Cycle Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Sales Amid Strategic Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sleep Cycle AB ( (SE:SLEEP) ) has shared an announcement.

Sleep Cycle AB reported a 6.6% decrease in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, with a decline in operating profit and a reduction in the number of paying subscribers. Despite these challenges, the company is focusing on innovation and partnerships, launching a new Liquid Glass design and an AI sleep coach, as well as strengthening its ‘Powered by Sleep Cycle’ strategy with a new Sleep SDK.

Sleep Cycle AB operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on sleep tracking and analysis. The company offers a range of products and services designed to enhance sleep quality, including mobile applications and software development kits for external partners.

Average Trading Volume: 37,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK533.3M

