Slater Investments Crosses 20% Voting Rights in Venture Life

Venture Life Group PLC has experienced a significant change in share ownership, with Slater Investments now holding over 20% of the company’s voting rights following a recent acquisition. This threshold was crossed on August 8, 2024, with the company being notified the following day. The total number of voting rights held by Slater Investments in Venture Life now stands at 25,381,431.

