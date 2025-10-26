Skyworth Digital Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skyworth Digital Holdings ( (HK:0751) ) has shared an update.

Skyworth Digital Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Skyworth Group Limited, announced its unaudited third quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The financial information, which is available on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s website, indicates the company’s ongoing financial activities and market performance, although it has not been audited. This announcement is significant for shareholders and potential investors as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress.

Skyworth Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, with a focus on the electronics industry. Its primary products and services include digital television products and other consumer electronics, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets. Skyworth Digital Co., Ltd., a non wholly-owned subsidiary, is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 32.49%

Average Trading Volume: 19,465,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.93B

