SkyFii Secures Major Airport Project and Completes Capital Raise

SkyFii Limited ( (AU:BEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SkyFii Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the North African Airport Project, securing a $7.3 million contract for passenger flow management solutions across seven airports. The company also completed a $4.3 million capital raise to support its growth strategy, repay debt, and accelerate its product roadmap, including the launch of an AI-based CCTV product in North America. Despite challenges such as reduced recurring revenue from US customers, Beonic has improved its gross margins and maintained positive cash flow, positioning itself as a leader in airport and retail IoT solutions.

SkyFii Limited, operating under the brand Beonic, is a company specializing in AI-driven Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for airports and retail environments. The company focuses on providing passenger flow management and other data-driven services to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience in these sectors.

