Skye Bioscience Reports Promising Q3 2025 Results

Skye Bioscience, Inc. ( (SKYE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Skye Bioscience, Inc. presented to its investors.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein-coupled receptors to address obesity and related conditions. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Skye Bioscience highlighted promising results from its Phase 2a study of nimacimab, showing significant weight loss and reduced rebound weight gain when combined with semaglutide. The study also reported a decrease in waist circumference and a clean safety profile, positioning nimacimab as a potential combination therapy to enhance existing obesity treatments. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $12.8 million for the quarter, with increased R&D expenses driven by clinical trial costs. Looking ahead, Skye Bioscience plans to continue its focus on combination therapies and anticipates further insights from its ongoing extension study, with results expected in early 2026.

