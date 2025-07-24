Sky Quarry Launches Crowdfunding for Refinery Upgrades

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sky Quarry, Inc. ( (SKYQ) ).

On July 23, 2025, Sky Quarry Inc. announced a crowdfunding campaign by its subsidiary, Foreland Refining Corporation, to capitalize on shifting fuel markets in the Western U.S. The campaign aims to support refinery upgrades, improve efficiency, and integrate recycled heavy oil from future operations. This initiative reflects Sky Quarry’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and positions the company to influence the future of digital securities and decentralized finance.

Spark’s Take on SKYQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKYQ is a Neutral.

Sky Quarry, Inc. has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges and negative valuation metrics. However, recent corporate events provide some positive outlook, but not enough to offset core financial weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on SKYQ stock, click here.

More about Sky Quarry, Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) is an integrated energy company focused on sustainable resource recovery, including oil production, refining, and environmental remediation. The company aims to recycle waste asphalt shingles and remediate oil-saturated sands and soils, contributing to improved waste management and resource efficiency. Its subsidiary, Foreland Refining Corporation, operates the Eagle Springs refinery in Nevada, producing essential petroleum products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,328,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

See more data about SKYQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue