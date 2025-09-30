Sky Quarry Granted 180-Day Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sky Quarry, Inc. ( (SKYQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sky Quarry Inc. received a notification from Nasdaq on September 25, 2025, granting an additional 180-day period until March 23, 2026, to comply with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of $1.00 per share. The company had initially failed to meet this requirement as its stock price fell below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days. The extension was granted because Sky Quarry met other listing requirements and expressed intent to rectify the issue. If compliance is not achieved by the deadline, the company risks delisting but can appeal the decision.

Spark’s Take on SKYQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKYQ is a Neutral.

Sky Quarry, Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative profitability. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation concerns due to negative earnings further depress the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Sky Quarry, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 4,452,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.57M

