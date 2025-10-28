Sky Network Television Unveils 2025 Climate-Related Disclosure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SKY Network Television ( (SYKWF) ) has issued an announcement.

Sky Network Television has released its 2025 Climate-Related Disclosure, aligning with the Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards. This disclosure, covering the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, highlights Sky’s commitment to transparency in its environmental impact and sustainability efforts, potentially enhancing its reputation and stakeholder trust.

Sky Network Television is a prominent company in the broadcasting industry, primarily offering television and streaming services. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of entertainment and sports content to its audience in New Zealand.

