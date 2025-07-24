Sky Light Holdings Expands into On-demand Delivery Services with New Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sky Light Holdings Limited ( (HK:3882) ) is now available.

Sky Light Holdings Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to acquire assets for RMB20,000,000 to establish an On-demand Delivery System Services for Superstore Chains. The acquisition involves 3,200 Delivery EVs, 4,000 new energy batteries, and 160 new energy charging equipment, which will be recorded as fixed assets for rental purposes. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from shareholder approval.

