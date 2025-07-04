Sky Light Holdings Completes Convertible Bonds Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sky Light Holdings Limited ( (HK:3882) ) has shared an announcement.

Sky Light Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placement of convertible bonds under a general mandate, issuing bonds worth HK$46,200,000 to independent third-party placees. The net proceeds of approximately HK$44,500,000 will be allocated to general working capital for its Imaging Products and On-demand Delivery System Services segments, and to partially repay existing loans, enhancing the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

More about Sky Light Holdings Limited

Sky Light Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the imaging products and on-demand delivery system services sectors. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions in these industries, catering to market demands and addressing challenges such as the US tariff saga.

Average Trading Volume: 764,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.16B

