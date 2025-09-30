Sky Blue 11 Company Limited Discloses CEO Emoluments in Supplemental Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Balk 1798 Group Limited ( (HK:1010) ) has shared an update.

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited, formerly known as PacRay International Holdings Limited and Balk 1798 Group Limited, has released a supplemental announcement regarding the emoluments of its CEO for the fiscal years 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. This announcement provides detailed information on the CEO’s compensation, which includes salaries, allowances, and employer contributions to retirement benefits, reflecting changes in leadership and compensation over the years.

More about Balk 1798 Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,106,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$40.43M

