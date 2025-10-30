Skin Elements Limited Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Skin Elements Limited ( (AU:SKN) ).

Skin Elements Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The company is adapting to the Corporations Amendments Act 2022 by providing electronic access to the Notice of Meeting, encouraging shareholders to vote online or via proxy. This move reflects a shift towards digital engagement and compliance with modern corporate governance practices, potentially enhancing shareholder participation and operational efficiency.

More about Skin Elements Limited

Skin Elements Limited operates in the skincare industry, focusing on developing and marketing natural and organic skincare products. The company is committed to providing environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions for skincare needs.

Current Market Cap: A$7.24M

